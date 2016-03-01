By Jonathan Landay and Phil Stewart
killed in a U.S. raid, al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden made
plans for a major media blitz to mark the 10th anniversary of
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
The planning was revealed in documents seized in the May 2,
2011, assault on bin Laden's hideout in Pakistan and reviewed by
Reuters. In the documents released on Tuesday, bin Laden and
other senior al Qaeda leaders discussed names of media outlets,
including al Jazeera, CBS and British and Arabic journalists,
that could be offered material.
"It is obvious to you that the coming anniversary of the two
Manhattan attacks is the tenth anniversary and this event has
great importance," read an unsigned, undated letter that U.S.
intelligence officials believe bin Laden authored.
"Therefore care must be given to it and preparation should
be given to it."
Al Qaeda shouldn't rely on a single media source "to benefit
from that event" and to "deliver our message to Muslims...and
incite their souls," the author continued in the letter to an
adviser, Atiyah Abdul Rahman.
A senior U.S. intelligence official, speaking on condition
of anonymity, described the document and other materials as
examples of bin Laden "thinking out loud. He did a lot of that."
In the letter, bin Laden recommended that al Jazeera, the
Qatar-based news network, be told that al Qaeda was "ready to
cooperate with them in the area of coverage for the tenth
anniversary of September 11."
"We look for an American channel that is close to neutrality
and professionalism, such as CBS, for example," he continued,
adding that the network be sent material "that we want delivered
to the American people."
He also urged that contact be made with Robert Fisk, a
correspondent with Britain's Independent newspaper, and Abdul
Bari Atwan, then the editor of the London-based newspaper, Al
Quds Al Arabi, who interviewed bin Laden in 1996 in Afghanistan.
"Tell them that the 10th anniversary of September 11 is near
and that it is the summation of ten years of severe warfare
between the mujahidin and the United States," bin Laden wrote.
"As they are hoisting the banner of opposing opinions, this is
an opportunity for us to explain our motivations for the
continuation of this war."
The two journalists should be informed that al Qaeda had a
plan for them to "prepare a documentary on the tenth anniversary
and we will provide them with written, audio and video
information," bin Laden said.
It was unclear if al Qaeda ever followed through with
elements of its plan.
Atwan told Reuters he was surprised to learn he was
mentioned in the documents and was unsure of their authenticity.
CBS and Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Fisk could not immediately be reached for comment.
Another, unsigned document suggested that bin Laden kept an
eye on his organization's media material.
Writing to an associate named Hajj Uthman, the author -- who
U.S. intelligence officials also believe was bin Laden -- made
recommendations for the production of the network's "media
products," including not publishing "pictures of prisoners after
they were beheaded."
Al Qaeda commanders should improve their selection of
verbiage, media producers should avoid exaggerations, pictures
shouldn't be doctored and no materials should mention suicide
bombers who balked after arriving at their targets, he added.
