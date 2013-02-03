* Former CIA chief plays down role of "enhanced
interrogation"
* Some have said certain CIA methods constituted torture
* Some CIA veterans credit key leads to interrogation
techniques
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Leon Panetta, who as CIA
director oversaw the U.S. operation that killed al Qaeda leader
Osama bin Laden, said the job could have been done without
resorting to controversial interrogation methods that some have
said constitute torture.
The outgoing defense secretary, in remarks aired Sunday on
the NBC program "Meet the Press," said there had been many
pieces to the "puzzle" solved to find bin Laden, who was held
responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and the
Pentagon.
"Yes, some of it came from some of the tactics that were
used at that time - interrogation tactics that were used," said
Panetta, who headed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from
2009 until he became U.S. defense secretary on July 1, 2011.
"I think we could have gotten Bin Laden without that,"
Panetta added in response to a question about what the
interviewer called enhanced interrogation or torture.
Panetta did not elaborate on how this might have been done,
but said most of the intelligence used to find bin Laden had
been stitched together without resort to enhanced interrogation.
He was commenting on the 2012 film "Zero Dark Thirty," which
portrayed the hunt that led to the successful May 2, 2011, raid
on the al-Qaeda leader's hideout in Pakistan.
Some CIA veterans have defended the use of harsh techniques
such as sleep deprivation, hypothermia, stress positions,
slapping and waterboarding, to obtain information that helped
get bin Laden. Waterboarding, in which a drowning sensation is
inflicted on a captive, is often described as torture.
Jose Rodriguez, who played a key role in setting up and
administering the CIA's "enhanced interrogation" program,
recently traced an early break in the bin Laden hunt to a
detainee subjected to what Rodriguez called enhanced
interrogation short of waterboarding.
From this detainee came, in 2004, the first substantive
information about bin Laden's courier, according to Rodriguez,
author of "Hard Measures: How Aggressive CIA actions after 9/11
Saved American Lives."
"After obtaining this essential lead on the courier, years
of meticulous intelligence work followed," he wrote in a Jan. 3
essay in the Washington Post.
Having covert prisons abroad known as black sites and
"compliant terrorists," the CIA was able to go back to detainees
to check leads, ask follow-up questions and clarify information,
said Rodriguez, head of the CIA's Counterterrorism Service from
2002 to 2004 and then director of the National Clandestine
Service until late 2007.
"Without that capacity, we would have been lost," he wrote.
(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Sandra Maler)