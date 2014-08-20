By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 20 The long wait for final 2014
federal biofuel use targets has compounded troubles for U.S.
biodiesel producers already hit by the Obama administration's
preliminary plan to slash renewable fuel requirements.
Nearly nine months behind schedule, 2014 targets from the
Environmental Protection Agency could arrive in September at the
earliest.
In the meantime, biodiesel producers have been squeezed by
falling prices, as refiners and blenders delay purchases until
they see a final mandate.
Debate about the future of the Renewable Fuel Standard has
mostly focused on ethanol. But the smaller biodiesel industry
has arguably been hurt more by proposed production cuts, said
Anne Steckel, vice president of federal affairs at the National
Biodiesel Board.
"The longer we wait, the worse the biodiesel industry is
impacted," Steckel said.
The RFS requires increasing amounts of renewable fuels -
including ethanol, produced mostly from corn, and biodiesel,
often made from soybeans - to be blended into U.S. gasoline and
diesel supplies each year through 2022.
The preliminary 2014 rule, announced in November, held the
biodiesel target at the 2013 level of 1.28 billion gallons.
Producers had asked for a target of 1.7 billion gallons
after producing nearly 1.8 billion gallons in 2013, and warned
in a letter to President Barack Obama that a lower target would
imperil billions of dollars in investments and thousands of
jobs.
Renewable Energy Group, one of the few publicly
traded biodiesel producers, reported a 13 percent drop in
second-quarter revenues as lower prices offset an 11 percent
increase in volume. Its shares have languished.
The company said the average price per gallon of biodiesel
sold in the second quarter was $3.67, 21.4 percent lower than
the same period in 2013.
A recent NBB survey found that nearly 80 percent of
producers had cut back output this year and more than half had
idled production or shut down a plant for a time. Many have cut
their workforces as well.
"It's more difficult for smaller producers who don't have as
much capital to take the risk of producing, not knowing what the
consequences are," said Pete Moss, president of Frazier, Barnes
and Associates, a biofuel consulting firm in Memphis.
Although the industry is confident it could meet a higher
target, the EPA's delay means producers would have to quickly
ramp up production late in 2014.
Cramming production into the final weeks of the year
disrupts the market, Moss said.
The market is in "disarray," Moss said. "We are fully
capable of producing higher numbers, but we really can't without
some guidance."
Without the export market enjoyed by corn ethanol producers,
or built-in demand from refiners that use ethanol as a cheap
source of octane, some biodiesel makers have already been forced
out of business.
More could shut if persisting delays leave the industry
guessing at the future direction of U.S. policy, said Jeff Haas,
chief executive of Seattle operations for General Biodiesel,
which produces fuel from recycled cooking oil.
"We've been sailing across an ocean without a compass," Haas
said.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie
Adler)