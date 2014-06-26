By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON, June 26
WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. gasoline prices could
rise by up to 26 cents a gallon by 2017 if the Environmental
Protection Agency does not lower the ambitious targets in a
federal biofuel use mandate, the Congressional Budget Office
said on Thursday.
The non-partisan CBO said meeting the targets, set at a time
when gasoline use was expected to rise, would be a significant
challenge in the years ahead.
Stagnant gasoline demand has also put the United States on a
crash course with the "blend wall," the point at which the law
would require ethanol to be blended into gasoline at levels
higher than the 10-percent-per-gallon mixture (E10) that
dominates U.S. gas stations.
The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) requires increasing
amounts of ethanol and biodiesel to be blended into U.S. fuel
supplies each year through 2022, peaking at 36 billion gallons.
Breaching the blend wall would raise costs for the credits
that oil refiners must acquire to comply with the renewable fuel
program. If the mandate is not revised, compliance costs would
raise E10 gasoline prices by 13 to 26 cents per gallon, and
diesel by 30 to 51 cents a gallon by 2017, the report said.
Higher costs would also create an incentive for fuel
suppliers to sell higher ethanol blends such as 85-percent
ethanol fuel (E85), the CBO said.
The report comes as the EPA weighs a controversial proposal
to cut the 2014 requirements for biofuel use to 15.21 billion
gallons, reflecting the looming fuel crunch.
Federal law originally mandated the use of 18.15 billion gallons
of biofuel this year.
Biofuel producers are lobbying the EPA to roll back at least
part of the proposed cuts, saying the blend wall could be
averted if refiners would embrace the 15-percent ethanol fuel,
E15, approved for newer U.S. vehicles.
Keeping the targets intact would also push the oil industry
to do more to promote the use of biofuels, supporters of the
mandate have argued.
CBO acknowledged that slashing the RFS targets could harm
support for biofuels:
"Although scaling back those standards addresses existing
compliance problems and decreases compliance costs in the short
run, it also reduces incentives for companies to invest in
production capacity for cellulosic and other advanced biofuels
and to expand the availability of high-ethanol blends."
Oil companies that oppose the biofuel mandate have been
reluctant to blend more than 10 percent ethanol, citing
potential harm to older vehicles' engines. They have also warned
of possible fuel shortages and crippling costs for their
industry if the targets are not lowered.
Critics have blamed the RFS for higher food prices, as about
40 percent of U.S. corn is now diverted to fuel production. But
the CBO concluded that U.S. food prices would be relatively
unaffected whether the mandate was continued or repealed.
To read the full report: 1.usa.gov/1nN2BWK
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Editing by Ros Krasny and Ken
Wills)