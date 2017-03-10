March 10 Oil refiners' costs to comply with U.S. government requirements to boost use of biofuels, such as ethanol, swelled 68 percent to $2.22 billion last year due to high prices of compliance credits known as Renewable Identification Number (RIN) credits. Below is a tally of 10 major refiners' RIN costs, according to regulatory filings. RIC Company 2016 RIN 2015 RIN Y-O-Y Y-O-Y costs costs absolute pcntge (mlns) (mlns) change change (mlns) Valero Energy Corp $749.00 $440.00 $309.00 70 pct PBF Energy Inc $347.50 $171.60 $175.90 103 pct Cenovus Energy Inc $294.00 $200.00 $94.00 47 pct Marathon Petroleum Corp $288.00 $212.00 $76.00 36 pct CVR Energy Inc $205.90 $123.90 $82.00 66 pct Delta Air Lines Inc $171.00 $75.00 $96.00 128 pct Western Refining Inc $65.40 $35.50 $29.90 84 pct Alon USA Energy Inc $51.00 $35.10 $15.90 45 pct Delek US Holdings Inc $40.40 $19.60 $20.80 106 pct Alon USA Partners LP $14.30 $11.50 $2.80 24 pct TOTAL $2226.50 $1324.20 $902.30 68 pct (Compiled by Arathy S Nair and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)