NEW YORK May 29 U.S. regulators on Friday
unveiled much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable
fuels into motor fuel for the three years to 2016, proposing
some 17.4 billion gallons of renewable fuels must be used in
gasoline or diesel next year.
Ending years-long uncertainty about the U.S. renewable fuels
policy, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday
announced a proposed target that 16.3 billion gallons of
renewable fuels should be mixed into the country's fuel supply
this year.
That would rise to over 17 billion gallons in 2016.
The EPA also revised the 2014 target up to 15.93 billion
from the previous proposal of 15.21 billion gallons.
