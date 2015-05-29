NEW YORK May 29 U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable fuels into motor fuel for the three years to 2016, proposing some 17.4 billion gallons of renewable fuels must be used in gasoline or diesel next year.

Ending years-long uncertainty about the U.S. renewable fuels policy, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday announced a proposed target that 16.3 billion gallons of renewable fuels should be mixed into the country's fuel supply this year.

That would rise to over 17 billion gallons in 2016.

The EPA also revised the 2014 target up to 15.93 billion from the previous proposal of 15.21 billion gallons. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Dave Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)