By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. oil refiners scored a
partial victory as regulators released the first details about
market participants handling biofuel credits, shedding some
light on the niche, opaque market that critics say is flawed and
prone to manipulation.
Published on Tuesday after a near two-year legal battle
launched by a U.S. company against the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), the data showed the bulk of sales in
the past four years was booked by producers, blenders, merchants
or speculators, grouped as non-obligated parties in the release.
Credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers or RINs
are used to show compliance with the U.S. Renewable Fuel
Standard (RFS) program implemented by the EPA.
Of some 50.7 billion sales of the credits in 2014, fuel
blenders and others in that group accounted for nearly 60
percent.
It goes some way toward exposing the murky trade of RINs.
But the data did not break down the size of business carried
out by speculators, such as traders, who critics say have
inflated prices and manipulated supply.
EPA official Ben Hengst said the release was aimed at
improving transparency.
Still, Geoff Cooper, senior vice president for the Renewable
Fuels Association, which represents biofuels producers, said
more specific data was needed.
"Speculative trading is lumped in there somewhere, but we
don't know how much."
Speculators and their role in the volatile market have been
the center of debate since RINs' launch in 2010. Some refiners
blamed RIN price run-up in 2013 on manipulation, which led to a
greater financial burden to comply with biofuel regulations.
Last month, the EPA said RINs prices have not caused a net
increase in costs to refiners or consumers.
The RFS requires ethanol, biodiesel and other biofuels be
blended into the nation's motor fuel supply.
Oil refiners and importers need the credits, which indicate
a gallon of biofuel has been blended, to prove they are
complying with government mandates.
Law firm Perkins Coie filed the lawsuit in 2013 to force the
EPA to report RIN activity and ownership of the credits.
John Henault, senior counsel at Perkins Coie, would not
identify his client, but described it as a party with compliance
obligations.
The EPA's move was a step toward transparency in a
"dysfunctional" market that has provided fuel blenders with
"windfall" profits, he said.
"Openness and transparency in the market should show the
structural flaw in the RFS," Henault said in an interview on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)