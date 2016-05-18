NEW YORK May 18 U.S. environmental regulators
will propose on Wednesday that fuel companies must mix 18.8
billion gallons of corn-based ethanol and biofuels into the
nation's diesel and gasoline next year, two sources familiar
with the situation said.
That is a modest 4 percent rise from the 18.11 billion
gallons set by the Environmental Protection Agency for this
year. That includes 14.8 billion for ethanol, up from 14.5
billion for this year.
An announcement is expected at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT),
sources said.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)