NEW YORK May 18 U.S. environmental regulators
proposed on Wednesday that fuel companies have to mix 18.8
billion gallons of corn-based ethanol and biofuels into the
country's diesel and gasoline next year, according to an
official document seen by Reuters.
In a document sent by the Environmental Protection Agency to
Capitol Hill, the agency called for a modest 4 percent rise from
the 18.11 billion gallons set for this year.
That includes 14.8 billion for ethanol, up from 14.5 billion
for this year, the document showed.
The numbers confirmed a previous report by Reuters.
An announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency is
expected at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), sources said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, D.C.; Writing by
Josephine Mason)