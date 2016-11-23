NEW YORK, Nov 23 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued its final biofuels requirements for 2017 on Wednesday, boosting the volume of ethanol, biodiesel and other renewables that need to be blended in gasoline and diesel. Below are responses to the announcement on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Advanced Biofuels Business Council "It's a strong rule across the board and moves the conversation forward. We have moved past the imaginary blend wall. The biofuels industry continues to innovate," said Brooke Coleman, executive director. American Council for Capital Formation "We look forward to working with the incoming administration and new Congress to address the fundamental flaws at the core of the existing program," said George David Banks, executive vice president. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers The EPA plan is "completely detached from market realities and confirms once again that Congress must take immediate action to remedy this broken program," said President Chet Thompson. American Petroleum Institute Increasing the volume of higher ethanol fuel blends through this federal mandate is irresponsible and could put consumers on the hook for unnecessary repairs bills, said Downstream Group Director Frank Macchiarola. American Soybean Association "The levels announced today provide opportunities but also do not take full advantage of an opportunity to further promote a viable, domestically produced renewable fuel industry that is U.S. biodiesel," said president and farmer Richard Wilkins. Archer Daniels Midland Co "We are ... pleased to see that the administration has made an improvement over previous obligations for biodiesel as part of the total advanced category, though we believe the administration could yet do more to offer the certainty the industry requires to continue to grow and create good American jobs," a spokeswoman said in an email. Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) "EPA has sent a strong signal that it will support the biofuels industry and grow advanced and cellulosic biofuel production. BIO and its members welcome this change in course by EPA," said Brent Erickson, executive vice president of the group's Industrial & Environmental Section. Republican Representatives Bob Goodlatte and Steve Womack and Democratic Representatives Peter Welch and Jim Costa "Forcing more ethanol into the market - while hurting consumers, food producers, and small engines across the nation - is not the solution. While well-intentioned, it has been clear for some time now that the RFS is a broken policy," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. Growth Energy "The Renewable Fuel Standard is our country's most successful energy policy. It continues to inject much needed competition and consumer choice into the vehicle fuels marketplace. It enables greater consumer adoption of cleaner biofuels that displace toxic emissions and reduce harmful emissions, while creating American jobs, spurring innovation and lowering the price at the pump," said Chief Executive Officer Emily Skor. POET LLC "Biofuels like ethanol improve our energy security, replace cancer-causing chemicals in gasoline and reduce greenhouse gasses. Biofuels drive rural economies across the Midwest, and today's announcement is welcome news for those areas in particular," said Jeff Broin, chief executive officer of the biofuels producer. National Biodiesel Board "The real winners with this announcement are American consumers who will now have access to even more cleaner burning, advanced biofuel," said NBB Chief Executive Officer Donnell Rehagen. "These benefits extend far beyond the biodiesel industry, supporting high paying jobs and clean air across the nation." National Corn Growers Association "This is critical for farmers facing difficult economic times, as well as for consumers who care about clean air, affordable fuel choices, and lowering our dependence on foreign oil," president and farmer Wesley Spurlock. National Wildlife Federation "The corn ethanol mandate is responsible for the destruction of millions of acres of wildlife habitat and degradation of water quality. For the Obama Administration to once again double down on this disastrous policy simply defies science and logic - and should be immediately be reversed by the Trump Administration," said Chief Executive Officer Collin O'Mara. UNICA The Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association's President Elizabeth Farina said the EPA is making "a powerful statement on the economic and climate benefits of renewable fuels." Valero Energy Corp "While our company is committed to producing biofuels to satisfy the growing market for these products in the United States, we are concerned that the EPA has been so distracted by the debate over the RVO that it hasn't focused on a significant near-term crisis in the (biofuels credits) market," said a spokeswoman. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Karl Plume, Michael Hirtzer, Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)