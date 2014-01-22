(Adds comments from plant manager, state emergency agency, name
By Sabina Zawadzki and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK Jan 22 Explosions and an intense
blaze at a biodiesel complex in northern Mississippi reduced it
to smoldering rubble on Wednesday, but the two workers at the
plant managed to escape unharmed, the plant's manager said.
The first explosion rocked the JNS Biodiesel LCC plant, some
three to four miles (five to six km) north of New Albany around
5:30 a.m. CST (1130 GMT), authorities said.
The heat from the subsequent blaze was so high that
firefighters could not get close enough to battle it, and state
and federal environmental officials decided to let the fire burn
itself out, Plant Manager Carl Harlin said.
Another blast occurred in the afternoon when a storage tank
blew, Harlin said.
"Right now everything is a pile of rubble, and it's just
burning. When we first thought the fire was dying down, we still
had our office. ... After the second (explosion) everything
burned," Harlin told Reuters by telephone from the scene.
The two workers at the plant managed to flee the facility
unscathed, according to a statement from the Mississippi
Emergency Management Agency. Harlin said all workers at the
facility were accounted for.
The plant uses poultry fat as feedstock to produce about 8
million gallons of biofuels a year, making it the smallest of
three such plants in the state. The previous owners were North
Mississippi Biodiesel Inc.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Ronny Hall told a local
television station that the fire may burn as long as two days.
Harlin agreed with that assessment.
The explosion knocked out power to the nearby town of Blue
Mountain and some areas in neighboring Tippah County, the state
Emergency Management Agency said. Electricity was restored by
noon CST (1800 GMT).
The agency could not say how many people were affected by
the power outage. Blue Mountain has 670 residents.
"One home and two industrial businesses near the plant have
been evacuated as a precaution," the agency said. "The
Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has air
monitoring teams in the area to test for hazardous materials ...
but have not detected anything at this time."
Harlin, the plant manager, said the plant would be rebuilt.
"My family and I, we moved over here for this," he said.
"It's definitely a shock for us but we've already talked. We've
already hired a crew to clean everything up and we're going to
start over and build another one. We have too much invested in
this."
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Alden Bentley, Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)