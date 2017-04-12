(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Chris Prentice and Jarrett Renshaw
April 12 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's oil
refining company, CVR Energy, made a massive bet in 2016
that prices for U.S. government biofuels credits would fall -
just before Icahn started advising President Donald Trump on
regulations driving that market.
The size and specifics of the gamble - involving $186
million worth of biofuels credits the company said it needed at
the end of 2016 to satisfy regulatory requirements - have not
been previously reported by the media.
The credit system is designed to encourage the mixing of
renewable fuels, such as ethanol, into gasoline or diesel. The
government awards the biofuels credits to firms that produce
such blends - and requires firms that don’t, such as CVR, to buy
the credits from their competitors.
Icahn's firm positioned itself to slash those regulatory
costs by tens of millions of dollars if biofuels credit prices
declined, according to a Reuters review of CVR filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission and interviews with two
brokers involved in the firm’s trading of biofuels credits.
Last year, in a counterintuitive trading strategy, Icahn’s
refining firm postponed buying biofuels credits and instead sold
millions of them – a bet that it could buy the credits it would
need later at lower prices, according to the two brokers and
CVR’s year-end SEC filing.
That strategy looked prescient, starting in December, as
prices for biofuels credits fell in response to a series of
political events tied to the election of Trump. These included
his appointment of Icahn - a vocal critic of biofuels credit
mandates - as an unpaid “special advisor to the President” on
regulatory issues.
In February, biofuels credit prices fell again after the
famed activist investor proposed policy changes to the White
House that would free certain refiners - including CVR - from
their obligation to buy the credits.
Icahn, who owns an 82-percent stake in CVR Energy, did not
respond to repeated phone calls and emails seeking comment. He
has said previously that his advocacy on biofuels regulation is
not self-serving because it would benefit a broad swath of the
U.S. refining industry, including some of CVR's competitors.
Spokespeople for CVR and the Trump administration declined
to comment. White House spokeswoman Kelly Love has said
previously that Icahn was acting as a private individual in
pushing biofuels policy changes and that his “special advisor”
appointment was not a formal job in the administration.
CVR has not publicly disclosed the number of credits it sold
to other firms or the prices paid, and Reuters was unable to
determine the specific amounts.
At year end, after the credit sales, CVR estimated it needed
credits worth $186 million to meet its regulatory obligations,
according an SEC filing reviewed by Reuters.
The credits may end up costing CVR much less, however,
because market prices for renewable fuel credits have since
dived.
Last year, when CVR was unloading credits, they sold for an
average of 77 cents - and peaked at more than $1, according to
prices compiled by Oil Price Information Service.
But prices dropped to about 53 cents by March 31. Biofuels
credits traded at 55 cents on Tuesday.
For a graphic detailing how CVR played the volatile biofuels
credit market, see: tmsnrt.rs/2p5LNT9.
CVR isn’t assured of big savings. The amount of money the
firm is ultimately forced to spend on biofuels credits depends
on their price when it decides to purchase them.
But CVR’s credit sell-off last year gave the firm two
potentially lucrative options: It could have purchased enough
new credits - after prices plummeted early this year - to meet
government mandates before March 31; or it could have delayed
the required purchases for one more year, as allowed by law, in
the hopes that credit prices would fall even further.
CVR declined to comment on which of those options the
company chose.
CONFLICTING INTERESTS
Icahn’s policy recommendations to Trump, if enacted, would
likely further undermine the value of the credits by reducing
demand from refiners such as CVR, which do not have the
facilities needed to blend ethanol into gasoline, credit brokers
and industry experts said.
Some Democratic lawmakers and biofuels advocates have argued
that Icahn's policy recommendations to the Republican
administration create a conflict of interest with his
investments.
Icahn should not be advising Trump on policy changes that
move markets in which Icahn is "speculating deeply," said Brooke
Coleman, executive director of the Advanced Biofuels Business
Council, a trade group that represents producers of renewable
fuels and opposes Icahn’s policy recommendations.
"What he's saying would allow him to make more money,"
Coleman said. "He's in a position to perpetually put uncertainty
out in the marketplace."
Richard Painter - a law professor at the University of
Minnesota and the chief White House ethics lawyer for former
President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007 - believes that
Icahn’s unique access to the White House and influence on policy
creates a conflict even though, as an informal advisor, he isn’t
getting a government paycheck.
“We don’t give out knighthoods in the United States. If you
have a title, that means you have a job,” Painter said.
Some experts, however, argue that Icahn avoided a conflict
of interest by not taking a paid government position.
“He’s free to give his advice. People do that all the time.
The rulemaker is free to take their advice or not,” said Charles
Elson, a finance professor at the University of Delaware.
“That’s as old as Washington.”
ICAHN TARGETS “ABSURD” MANDATE
The credits were created under the U.S. Renewable Fuel
Standard, initially enacted in 2005 under the administration of
George W. Bush.
The law aimed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce
dependence on foreign oil, while giving a boost to rural
economies that grow corn for ethanol production.
The credits create a financial penalty for refiners – such
as Icahn’s CVR – that don’t have the blending facilities needed
to create an ethanol-gasoline mix.
Icahn has called the requirement "absurd" and “insane”
because it punishes some refiners for failing to do something
that they have no ability to do.
Icahn’s proposal to the White House would shift the burden
of blending ethanol and other biofuels - or buying credits - to
a variety of firms with blending facilities, such as integrated
oil firms, traders, fuel distributors and retailers.
The full details of Icahn's proposal have not been made
public. White House sources have previously told Reuters that
the administration is considering the policy change but is
concerned about a potential backlash from the ethanol industry.
MARKET-MOVING POLITICS
Icahn’s policy proposal is one of several political events
that drove down prices in the biofuels credit markets.
Prices tanked on December 7 after Trump appointed Scott
Pruitt - a critic of biofuels regulation - to lead the
Environmental Protection Agency, which implements those rules.
Credit values declined even faster after December 22, with
the naming of Icahn as an advisor on regulation.
On February 27, news broke that Trump – after being advised
by Icahn – would be preparing an executive order on biofuels
regulation.
The next trading day, biofuels credit prices dropped to an
intraday low of 30 cents.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Simon Webb and Brian Thevenot)