WASHINGTON May 9 Eight Democratic Senators on
Tuesday asked U.S. regulators to launch an investigation into
billionaire Carl Icahn’s activities in the U.S. biofuels
blending credit market, saying the activist investor may have
violated securities trading laws since becoming an adviser to
President Donald Trump.
“We are writing to request that your agencies investigate
whether Carl Icahn violated insider trading laws, anti-market
manipulation laws, or any other relevant laws based on his
recent actions in the market for renewable fuel credits,” the
senators said in a letter to the heads of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was signed
by Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts,
Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and
five others.
