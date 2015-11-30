BRIEF-Xinlong Holding Group shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says its shareholder plans to buy no less than 5 million shares to up to 30 million shares in the co within 6 months
NEW YORK Nov 30The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced finalized targets for biofuel use for 2014-2016, requiring that energy companies blend 18.1 billion gallons of renewables into the nation's fuel supply next year.
The EPA's long-awaited Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates put the ethanol requirements for next year at 14.5 billion gallons, representing an increase from the agency's May proposal and in line with figures reported by Reuters ahead of the announcement.
The finalized rule is expected to trigger a wave of lawsuits from oil companies, ethanol producers, and environmentalists that have lobbied heavily on both sides of the controversial policy. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Says its shareholder plans to buy no less than 5 million shares to up to 30 million shares in the co within 6 months
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: