(Corrects spelling of Bob Dinneen's name throughout)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Probable legal challenges to
proposed cuts in the 2014 U.S. biofuel mandate could focus on a
two-word phrase dropped from the U.S. law establishing the
renewable fuel program back in 2005: distribution capacity.
Biofuel producers have argued for months that the
Environmental Protection Agency's justification for potential
cuts to 2014 targets is incompatible with federal law and that
the legislative history of the mandate will prove this.
A bill passed by U.S. House of Representatives in April 2005
that created the Renewable Fuel Standard included a clause
allowing the EPA to lower the targets contained in the statute
if it deems there is "inadequate domestic supply or distribution
capacity." But, the final law dropped the term "distribution
capacity."
The omission could be the crux of a fight over how the EPA
can administer the program going forward, because the agency
based its 2014 proposal on a shortage of fuel pumps able to
dispense higher blends of ethanol in gasoline.
Bob Dinneen, now president of the Renewable Fuels
Association, advocated for the biofuel industry in 2005. He said
the phrase was intentionally deleted from the law.
"We fought the inclusion of that," Dinneen said.
If lawmakers had wanted the EPA to consider infrastructure
when setting the targets, the law would have said so explicitly,
Dinneen said. "They had the language to do just that and yet
they chose not to."
The RFS requires increasing amounts of ethanol and biodiesel
to be blended into U.S. fuel supplies.
The EPA has argued that "inadequate domestic supply,"
referenced in the law, can be interpreted broadly to include any
constraints that would keep biofuels away from consumers.
Renewable fuel producers maintain that if the agency can cut
biofuel use targets based on the availability of fuel pumps, oil
companies have no incentive to invest in new equipment.
The 2014 targets have not been finalized, but the EPA has
acknowledged that changes to an earlier draft will be limited
because it is so late in the year.
"When renewable groups inevitably challenge the reductions
to the RFS, it seems inevitable that this argument will be a
primary basis for their challenge," said David McCullough of
Sutherland Asbill and Brennan, a law firm that represents
clients in the biofuel and oil industries.
The contention that distribution capacity was deliberately
excluded from the law's waiver provision "seems like a credible
argument," he said.
Oil companies dispute biofuel producers' version of the
mandate's history. Stephen Brown, vice president of government
affairs at oil refiner Tesoro Corp, was a lobbyist for
the oil industry in 2005.
"I just don't think it holds any water," Brown said, arguing
the EPA's authority to consider distribution when setting the
targets was nonetheless implied in the final version.
Regardless of how the law was worded, Brown said the mandate
would be challenged: "You could have Moses handing down the RFS
on stone tablets and some one is going to sue."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, editing by Ros Krasny and
Marguerita Choy)