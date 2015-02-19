(Adds comment from EPA officials, market background)
By Chris Prentice
GRAPEVINE, Texas Feb 19 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency plans to offer a proposal for Renewable Fuels
Standards for 2014, 2015, and 2016 this spring, and will use
actual production levels to determine last year's mandated
volumes, an official said on Thursday.
The agency will address all three years at once and plans to
look at broader changes to address long-term issues of demand as
well as arguments from refiners that ethanol blending capacity
has hit its peak, said Christopher Grundler, a director at the
EPA's Office of Air Quality and Transportation, at an industry
conference in Grapevine, Texas.
Further, the agency will likely set mandated volumes for
2014 that are near last year's actual production levels.
"It will be based on what actually happened," Grundler told
Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
The EPA is late in designating volumes for ethanol and other
biofuels to be blended into the domestic fuel supply. The agency
has struggled to increase the mandated levels as designated in a
plan laid out by Congress in 2007 as growth of overall fuels
demand has slowed.
Last year, makers of ethanol and other renewable fuels
pumped out more than 17 billion gallons, above the revised
target of 15.2 billion the EPA proposed in late 2013.
The vast majority of that was corn-based ethanol, which rose
to a record of 14.3 billion gallons in 2014, according to
government data. That could put the volumes allotted for ethanol
blending at about 13.5 billion gallons, as export markets
accounted for just a sliver of that output at 836 million
gallons, according to estimates from industry group Renewable
Fuels Association.
Grundler said he could not give specific plans for
determining the 2015 volumes, but said the agency hopes to get
on track in setting targets for the 2016 year. The EPA is meant
to issue mandates for a year of fuel blending by November of the
preceding year.
The EPA has been inundated with public comments after
proposing in 2013 sharp cuts to blending volumes for ethanol and
other biofuels.
Broader changes to the RFS program are needed, he said.
"We have to address flat and, indeed, declining gasoline
demand," Grundler said. "For the next few months, we are
regrouping."
Grundler said industry expectations that the EPA could
propose the targets by March would not likely be met.
When asked for a more specific timeline, Grundler said: "I
define spring as (ending) midnight June 21."
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chris Reese)