NEW YORK May 18 U.S. environmental regulators were expected to raise targets for the amount of corn-based ethanol and biofuels that must be mixed into the nation's motor fuel supply next year in a proposal that could come as early as Wednesday afternoon, five sources said.

Sources expected the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to raise requirements from the 18.11 billion gallons set this year reflecting strong demand for diesel and gasoline as Americans drive at a record pace, sources said. The 2016 target included 14.5 billion gallons for ethanol.

A spokeswoman for the EPA declined to comment on the timing of the proposal or its contents.

The size of the rise was not known, but it would fall short of the 24 billion gallons outlined in a 2007 law aimed at weaning the United States off oil imports and boosting the use of fuel based on renewable sources such as corn.

The EPA said last year that those requirements were unachievable, acknowledging infrastructure constraints known as the "blend wall," the 10 percent saturation point for ethanol blended in gasoline.

An ethanol target of 15 billion gallons would be a victory for the farm lobby and biofuels companies like Poet LLC, which has spent millions to produce advanced biofuels, and a blow to the oil industry.

Releasing the targets ahead of 2017 would be part of the EPA's efforts to get the controversial policy back on track after years of delays in the program, which has seen entrenched oil and farm interests fight an increasingly fraught lobbying battle.

In November, the agency unveiled a retroactive target for 2014 and the first for 2015 and 2016, triggering lawsuits from both Big Corn and Big Oil. (Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)