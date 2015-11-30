(Changes story number to match alerts)

NEW YORK Nov 30The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced finalized targets for biofuel use for 2014-2016, requiring that energy companies blend 18.1 billion gallons of renewables into the nation's fuel supply next year.

The EPA's long-awaited Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates put the ethanol requirements for next year at 14.5 billion gallons, representing an increase from the agency's May proposal and in line with figures reported by Reuters ahead of the announcement.

The finalized rule is expected to trigger a wave of lawsuits from oil companies, ethanol producers, and environmentalists that have lobbied heavily on both sides of the controversial policy. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alden Bentley)