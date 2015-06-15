By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK, June 15
NEW YORK, June 15 Oil traders are rushing to
import ethanol from Brazil for the first time this year after
U.S. regulators moved to increase use of advanced biofuel,
opening a wide spread in the niche biofuel credits market.
The premium for Renewable Identification Number, or RIN,
credits tied to "advanced" biofuels - such as Brazil's
sugar-based supply - versus corn-based ethanol RINs, soared to
its highest in over two years in the two weeks since the
Environmental Protection Agency proposed higher-than-expected
targets for use of fuels made from vegetable oil and plant
waste.
As the spread trebled to 30 cents, importers, including
Vitol SA and Morgan Stanley, moved to cash in
on an opening arbitrage, scooping up as much as 40,000 cubic
meters, or 10.6 million gallons, of Brazilian fuel ethanol in
the last two weeks, U.S. market sources said. It was the biggest
spate of buying so far this year, they said.
The trades work because "the spread blew out and opened up
the arbitrage," said a U.S. merchant.
The reopening trade opportunity may help revive margins for
big Brazilian producers such as Louis Dreyfus Commodities'
Biosev and Copersucar, which are
struggling with low cane prices.
It also represents more competition for domestic ethanol
makers like Archer Daniels Midland Co and Poet LLC,
which are already up in arms over reductions in
government-mandated ethanol use targets and suffering from low
prices due to swollen domestic inventories.
On May 29, the EPA issued long-awaited Renewable Fuel
Standard (RFS) rules on the volume of ethanol and other biofuels
that must be blended into the nation's fuel supply. RINs, which
can be traded over-the-counter, are used to demonstrate
compliance with the program.
Brazil's ethanol is made from sugarcane and qualifies for
the advanced fuel credit because it more drastically cuts
greenhouse gas emissions than its corn-based counterpart. Prices
of advanced fuel RINs, known as D5, have held strong because the
EPA proposed a bigger-than-expected mandate.
But prices for corn-based ethanol, known as D6, which
represents the vast bulk of U.S. biofuels production, have
plunged by a third due to constraints on distribution. The
targets were below a 2007 plan laid out by Congress.
The gap between the two has widened to 30 cents from an
average of around 10 cents, according to price assessments from
Argus.
Companies that import Brazilian ethanol can collect the D5
RINs when they blend it with regular fuel, improving the
economics of the trade.
Morgan Stanley and Vitol have purchased shipments of around
10,000-15,000 cubic meters each destined for Hawaii and Florida,
respectively, according to market sources. A third energy
company has also bought one shipment, one source said.
Shipments from Brazil were widely expected to increase as
this season's harvest ramped up and as the real's depreciation
against the U.S. dollar makes Brazilian exports more
competitive.
The opportunities may increase next year, if the premium
holds. The EPA proposed doubling the pool of any type of
advanced fuel to more than 420 million gallons.
The EPA is required to set annual requirements for use of
renewable fuels. Fuels like biodiesel, which is made of
vegetable oils, and sugarcane ethanol are part of the advanced
fuel pool.
"The size of the pool is a lot bigger," said Scott Irwin, an
agricultural economist at the University of Illinois. "We could
go from Brazilian imports approaching 250-400 million gallons,
depending on which is less costly for fuel blenders."
That would be a more than seven-fold increase from 2014
levels.
