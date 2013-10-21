WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. government on Monday
announced $181 million in loan guarantees to build
commercial-size refineries making advanced biofuels or to
retrofit existing biorefineries to produce the cleaner-burning
renewable fuels.
Since 2008, the Agriculture Department has provided $684
million through the Biorefinery Assistance Program to support
projects in eight states. Applications for the latest round of
funding are due by Jan. 30.
"This financing will expand the number of commercial
biorefineries in operation in the United States that are
producing advanced biofuels from non-food sources," said
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
USDA announced the funding at a time the federal mandate for
biofuels is under challenge in Congress and in the bureaucracy.
The Environmental Protection Agency has said it is considering
whether to scale back the mandate, now dominated by corn-based
ethanol.
Advanced biofuels, made from plant materials like wood and
grasses and producing fewer greenhouse gases than current fuels,
were expected to match corn ethanol by the end of this decade
but have been far slower to develop than expected.
The Advanced Biofuels Association lists more than 200
plants, including biodiesel makers. Valero Inc. and
Darling International are partners in a plant that
opened in June to produce 137 million gallons a year of
renewable diesel from animal fats and cooking oil.
Michael McAdams, head of the biofuels trade group, said the
offer of loan guarantees would be "incredibly helpful" to
smaller companies that want to expand production.
One maker of cellulosic biofuels, KiOR Inc.,
announced $100 million in financing on Monday to build a second
refinery at Columbus, Mississippi, to convert wood chips into
fuel. The original refinery produced 357,532 gallons of
gasoline, diesel and fuel oil from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31. KiOR has a
target of producing 13 million gallons a year at the plant.