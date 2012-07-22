* Republicans call green fleet program too expensive
* Pentagon says biofuels costs will drop
By Marcus Stern
WASHINGTON, July 22 Two companies involved on
the ground level of an expensive Pentagon effort to embrace
biofuels have used familiar strategies in building their
profiles in Washington, using hefty campaign contributions and
aggressive lobbying to secure support.
One company, Solazyme Inc, a subcontractor on a $12
million alternative fuels contract from the Navy, also has
raised its Washington profile by hiring as strategic advisers
former senior Clinton administration officials with close ties
to the Pentagon or Department of Energy, according to corporate
records.
Solazyme and Gevo Inc, a Colorado company that won a small
Air Force biofuels contract, are on the cutting edge of a $510
million Pentagon effort to switch to biofuels to curb reliance
on foreign oil. But the high per-gallon cost of the biofuels has
spurred controversy on Capitol Hill, where some Republicans have
branded the program as wasteful and raised questions about
political ties.
The Navy is paying $26 a gallon for the fuel it is using to
test its "green fleet" concept. The prime contractor is Dynamic
Fuels, a Louisiana-based company that is a joint venture of
Arkansas-based Tyson Foods and Oklahoma-based Syntroleum
Corp. Solazyme, which makes its biofuel from algae, is
a subcontractor. Dynamic Fuels makes some of it fuel from animal
fats.
The Air Force is paying Gevo $59 per gallon. Gevo makes its
fuel by converting sugar into isobutanol.
Proponents of the program - as well as the Pentagon - argue
that costs per gallon will dramatically drop after production
ramps up and will eventually be competitive with fossil fuels.
Even as the biofuel companies work to build revenues in an
emerging field, their investors and employees have worked the
political system, campaign finance records show. Investors,
officers and employees at Solazyme and Gevo have contributed
hundreds of thousands of dollars to political campaigns in
recent years, primarily to Democrats.
Both companies have relied on extensive lobbying to help them
win modest contracts.
Solazyme relies on in-house lobbyist Drew Littman, a former
staffer to Democratic Senators Al Franken of Minnesota and
Barbara Boxer of California. This year, it also hired McBee
Strategic Consulting L.L.C., which represented Solyndra, the
solar panel maker that went bankrupt after receiving more than
$500 million in federal loans.
Solazyme also solicits strategic advice from two prominent
Clinton administration officials - former CIA director R. James
Woolsey, who has served in other administrations as well, and
former Deputy Energy Secretary T.J. Glauthier.
Glauthier also served for five years in the Clinton White
House at the Office of Management and Budget. He was on
President Barack Obama's transition staff and worked on the
energy portion of the stimulus bill.
"I had no contact with any agencies or others in the
administration about Solazyme's bids or contracts for biofuels,"
Glauthier told Reuters.
Jonathan Wolfson, chief executive officer of Solazyme, said
the company needs a strong Washington presence to counter the
entrenched interests of rivals, including the oil industry.
Shareholders of the publicly traded company deserve to know
about legislative and administrative developments in Washington
that might affect biofuels, Wolfson said.
Biofuels lobbying pales in comparison to the lobbying
budgets of the oil and gas industries, he said.
Wolfson said campaign contributions by people associated
with Solazyme had nothing to do with the company's Washington
agenda. Most came from one person - board chairman Jerry
Fiddler, who has given $358,000, mostly to Democrats. Fiddler,
long active in Democratic politics, made his fortune selling his
software company to Intel.
"Jerry's political donations are Jerry's private, personal
business," said Wolfson. "I can absolutely guarantee you there
are not discussions with management or with the board about what
Jerry does with respect to his political donations. The fact
that Jerry donated a lot of money is accurate. The fact that
T.J. (Glauthier) had a relationship in DoE (Department of
Energy) is accurate. But people are drawing lines to things that
are not reality."
Fiddler could not be reached for comment.
Gevo spent $360,000 over three years for the services of
Green Capitol LLC, according to lobbying records. The principals
of the firm are a former Capitol Hill aide who worked on energy
programs and a former official of the Air Transport Association,
the major airlines' trade organization, who pushed the Air Force
to experiment with biofuels.
Gevo's Air Force contract was worth $639,000.
A key Gevo investor is venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, who
co-founded Sun Microsystems and has given $474,000 in campaign
contributions since 1996, mostly to Democrats, according to a
Reuters' compilation of campaign finance data on
opensecrets.org.
Khosla told Reuters through a spokesman that he had no
knowledge of the Air Force contract and declined further
comment.
Of the companies helping provide biofuels to the Navy and
Air Force, Tyson Foods has by far the highest profile in
Washington.
Its political action committee has given $1.9 million in
contributions since 1990 to candidates of both parties. Its
president, John Tyson, has made $225,000 in contributions to
both parties in the past six years. The company has spent $10.7
million on lobbying in the past five years, according to
opensecrets.org.
Formed in 2005, Gevo seeks to retrofit ethanol plants to
make isobutanol, which is more powerful and less damaging than
ethanol to the machines that burn it, including cars. Gevo
reported revenues of $64 million in 2011.
Solazyme, founded in 2004, creates oil from microalgae grown
in fermentation tanks. Solazyme reported $39 million in revenues
in 2011.