By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi and three other lawmakers are pressing President
Barack Obama not to back-peddle on the country's biofuels
program just days ahead of global climate change talks in Paris.
The Democratic Representatives - Pelosi from California,
Steny Hoyer from Maryland, Collin Peterson from Minnesota, and
David Loebsack from Iowa - asked the administration to rethink a
proposal for the controversial Renewable Fuel Standard and to
keep the program "robust" in a letter dated Nov. 18.
The push comes just over a week ahead of a Nov. 30 deadline
for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to finalize
mandates for renewable fuels use through 2016. That date
coincides with the start of the Paris discussions.
The EPA in May proposed requirements for the amount of
biofuels blended into the country's transportation fuel stream
that were below requirements set by Congress in 2007.
"We hope you will keep in mind the need to reduce carbon
pollution, and not expand it in the transportation sector in the
days leading up to the President's historic efforts" in Paris,
they said in a letter to Brian Deese, an assistant to the
president and senior adviser.
EPA reduced the mandates around the principle of the "blend
wall," which oil groups say is the saturation point for ethanol
use in the fuel stream without greater infrastructure change.
The plan drew ire from both biofuels groups and oil
companies alike, and both groups have been ratcheting up their
lobbying and advertising spending ahead of the EPA's deadline to
finalize the rule.
The lawmakers, who met with Deese on Oct. 29, also
emphasized the importance of correcting errors in the mandates
related to "more accurately reflect" gasoline demand projections
and biofuels exports.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Tom Brown)