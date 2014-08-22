(Adds background, quotes from analyst, trade groups)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Aug 22 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Friday sent its final targets for 2014
biofuel use to the White House as the long-delayed rule enters
its last round of review before public release.
The Obama administration will now face a last-ditch round of
lobbying from biofuel producers seeking changes to the rule and
opponents of the renewable fuels mandate who hope regulators
will stand firm on proposed cuts to the targets.
It is unclear how long the rule will remain at the White
House's Office of Management and Budget. Such reviews can drag
on for months, but OMB can move more quickly at times. Last
year, the agency took just over 30 days to send the final
targets back to EPA.
"We would not be surprised if OMB were to replicate last
year's rapid turnaround," ClearView Energy Partners said in a
research note.
EPA angered biofuel producers in November when it issued a
draft 2014 rule slashing federal requirements for use of ethanol
and biodiesel in U.S. fuel supplies. The biofuel producers
warned that unless EPA reversed course, investment in their
industry would dry up.
Biofuel industry sources expect the targets will be higher
in the final rule, but likely still far less than Congress
intended when it formulated the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2007.
With the rule nearly nine months behind schedule, biodiesel
producers have struggled with low fuel prices and market
uncertainty.
"We can begin to reverse that damage with a meaningful
increase in the biodiesel volume that is finalized as quickly as
possible," said Anne Steckel, of the National Biodiesel Board.
Citing concerns that U.S. energy markets could not absorb
the levels of biofuels called for by the law, the EPA lowered
the 18.15 billion gallons (68.7 billion liters) of biofuels
mandated for use in 2014 to 15.21 billion gallons.
The agency said on Friday that it remains committed to
biofuels and said its goal is to put the renewable fuel program
"on a path that supports continued growth."
The proposed cuts to the program were a win for the oil
industry, which has long sought to repeal the federal biofuel
mandate. They argue the law requiring increasing amounts of
biofuels to be blended into gasoline and diesel each year places
a crippling financial burden on refiners.
Compliance costs for the program rose dramatically last year
on concerns the nation would hit the so-called blend wall, the
point when the law would require ethanol to be blended into
gasoline at levels higher than the 10 percent mix that dominates
U.S. gas stations.
The American Petroleum Institute urged the administration to
finalize the 2014 rule as quickly as possible, warning that
delays could "harm consumers" and make it "harder to produce the
fuels Americans need."
