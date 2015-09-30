(Repeats for wider distribtion story that first moved on
By Sinead Carew
Sept 29 A seven-day selloff of U.S.
biotechnology stocks has hit sector investors - especially hedge
funds - hard. But some managers say it was overdone and are
already eyeing bargains such as Gilead Sciences Inc and
Amgen Inc.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index has fallen 18.7
percent over the last seven sessions as investors took flight
after Hillary Clinton, front-runner to be the Democratic nominee
in next year's U.S. presidential election, vowed on Sept. 21 to
take steps to curb high drug prices. Since its July 20 high, the
index has fallen around 27 percent.
The selloff was exacerbated by general market volatility as
investors have been grappling with uncertainty about when policy
makers will raise U.S. interest rates and concerns over the
global economy.
Biotech stocks, which had risen 31 percent this year to
their July high after annual increases for the last six years,
were also in sellers' sights because they had become richly
valued. And the selling was intensified as investment managers
did not want to issue third quarter reports showing big holdings
in a beaten-down sector.
"What you're seeing is that generalist money is getting very
worried and thinking that maybe the healthcare trade is over and
they're rotating into something else," said John Fraunces,
co-portfolio manager of the $137 million Turner Medical Sciences
Long-Short fund in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
Health-focused hedge funds including Baker Brothers
Advisors, Healthcor Management, Palo Alto Investors, and
Deerfield Management are each nursing losses of more than 10
percent for September based on their publicly disclosed
portfolio at the end of June, data calculated by industry
tracking firm Symmetric IO show.
Symetric data points to broad holdings of specialty
biopharmaceutical company Horizon Pharma, which has
tumbled 47.3 percent in the last 7 days and which was listed in
six hedge fund portfolios.
The stock was a big holding for Deerfield, which manages
$7.5 billion, for Healthcor, which oversees $2.6 billion, and
for Broadfin Capital, which has held the stock for nearly two
years. Horizon Pharma's losses also weighed on Iguana Healthcare
Management.
At the same time, a sharp drop in pharmaceutical company
Valeant weighed on a number of hedge funds,
including prominent activists Pershing Square Capital Management
and Jana Partners.
A lot of selling took place in healthcare ETFs such as the
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology EFT, which fell almost 19
percent in the last seven days with an average daily trading
volume that was 1.6 times higher than its 50 day average.
NIBBLES AROUND THE EDGES
In the options market, most of the activity was still on the
side of expecting further declines, with protective puts
outweighing other biotech index trades. But some traders appear
to have been snapping up call options in hopes for a sharp
rebound, said Jim Smith, options strategist at OTR Global.
"People who are in the sector are looking for hedges and
people who are not in it are looking for bargains," he said.
Fraunces has been shorting the ETF, but now he and other
investors are already eyeing bargains in the sector. He has been
moving money to companies including Horizon Pharmaceuticals, one
of the biggest casualties in the biotech sell-off.
Some big name stocks, such as Gilead, Amgen, Biogen Inc
and Celgene Corp have sold off sharply enough
to make their valuations attractive, according to several
investors.
Gilead's forward valuation of 8.1 is now less than half its
10-year median of 16.7 and its competitors' average valuations
of 14.4. Amgen's forward P/E is 12.5 compared with an average
valuation of 16 for its peers. Meanwhile the S&P 500's forward
P/E was 15.4 on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"That's pretty unusual because the absolute growth rate for
those companies is two to three times higher than the S&P," said
Sven Borho, founding general partner and fund manager at health
science investment specialist Orbimed Advisors LLC, in New York.
High valuations prompted Seattle-based Smead Capital
Management to cut biotech and pharma holdings in its $1.2
billion Smead Value Investor fund in the last 18 months to 16.5
percent from 29 percent, Tony Scherrer, director of research
said.
But Scherrer, now interested in Amgen and Gilead, described
the last week's ETF trading as "throwing out the baby with the
bathwater."
