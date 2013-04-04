CHICAGO, April 4 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday it is monitoring a
new strain of bird flu and plans to start preparing a vaccine
just in case it is needed.
So far, the new strain of flu known as avian influenza A
(H7N9) is only in China and has not yet been found to be capable
of being transmitted from person to person.
The CDC said on its website it is following the situation
closely and coordinating with domestic and international
partners.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen)