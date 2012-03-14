* Churches fear language could set precedent
* Hospitals, colleges would not be exempted
By Stephanie Simon
March 14 The Obama administration has been
quietly negotiating with representatives of the U.S. Conference
of Catholic Bishops in an effort to tamp down their furious
opposition to a federal mandate that insurance companies cover
birth control, according to sources familiar with the talks.
Both sides have indicated that they hope to continue the
negotiations, despite scant progress so far.
One of the biggest stumbling blocks is a terse definition -
over what constitutes a religious institution - far removed from
the emotional flash points of contraception and abortion that
have dominated the often-fiery public debate. Yet the bishops
see it as a crucial issue.
The language at issue exempts religious institutions from
the insurance mandate only if they primarily employ and serve
people of their own faith - and only if their main purpose is to
inculcate religious values. This definition covers most houses
of worship but not the vast network of faith-based organizations
serving a broad public, such as hospitals, colleges, orphanages
and homeless shelters.
President Barack Obama last month sought to accommodate
those organizations by promising that they would not have to pay
for their employees' birth control; their insurers would. But
his administration, keen to extend free contraception to as many
women as possible, refused to exempt those institutions
outright.
About 40 of the nation's most influential bishops have been
meeting this week in Washington, in part to map out strategy.
"Government has no place defining religion and religious
ministry," they said in a statement Wednesday.
They vowed to continue their fight against the contraceptive
mandate - and especially against the definition of religious
institutions, which they called "unwarranted," "unprecedented,"
and "arbitrarily narrow."
"If this definition is allowed to stand," the bishops said,
"it will spread throughout federal law, weakening its healthy
tradition of generous respect for religious freedom and
diversity."
The bishops say the president has arrogantly taken it upon
himself to judge which faith-based group are truly religious, or
at least religious enough to qualify for an exemption. They call
the president's definition so cramped, not even Jesus' ministry
would qualify.
PRECEDENT-SETTING?
And they worry that this narrow approach will creep into
other federal regulations, creating a perception that
faith-based groups aren't legitimate religious institutions.
"That definition, if it becomes a template for religious
regulation generally, is very dangerous," said Richard Garnett,
a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who is advising
the bishops.
White House officials said the definition of religious
institutions is not intended to set a precedent.
U.S. courts generally use a broader lens to determine
whether an organization qualifies as religious. Among the key
points that judges consider: Whether the group is church owned
or affiliated; whether it holds itself out to the public as
religious; and whether it clearly states a religious purpose for
its work.
If an organization is deemed religious in nature, it may be
exempted from certain civil-rights and non-discrimination
statutes. So for instance, the group might be free to hire and
fire employees based on their religious fidelity, something a
secular organization cannot do. Bishops fear that the
contraceptive regulation could set a legal precedent that only
churches deserve those exemptions.
"Even the most liberal of American bishops remain concerned
about the precedent," said Stephen Schneck, a political
scientist at the Catholic University of America. "If same-sex
marriage becomes the law of the land, would Catholic college
chapels be required now to provide weddings to same-sex couples?
If euthanasia is protected by law, would Catholic hospitals be
forced to accommodate it?"
The definition debate has sharpened in recent days.
In a four-page letter to the White House sent last Friday,
Paul Corts, president of the Council for Christian Colleges &
Universities, urged Obama to write new regulations or - at the
very least - to put out a statement affirming that faith-based
organizations "are just as religious and just as committed to
their religious principles" as bona fide churches.
He said the current framework creates a two-tier system
that relegates faith-based colleges and social service agencies
to "second-class citizenship."
A former adviser to the president on faith-based issues,
Melissa Rogers, also called for a reworked definition and an
expanded exemption. As written, "it makes no sense," said
Rogers, director of the Center for Religion and Public Affairs
at Wake Forest University.
White House officials declined further comment on
negotiations with religious leaders, beyond saying that they
welcome all input on implementing the regulation with respect
for religious liberty.
(Reporting By Stephanie Simon in Denver; Editing by Marilyn W.
Thompson and Cynthia Osterman)