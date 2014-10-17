Oct 16 An Indian reservation in Montana will
receive 145 bison from Yellowstone National Park that were
quarantined to create a herd free of a disease that threatens
ranchers' cattle, according to a government plan approved on
Thursday.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission agreed unanimously
to give the bison to the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the
Fort Peck Indian Reservation to further the conservation of the
country's last herd of wild, purebred buffalo.
The tribe was chosen instead of a proposal to distribute the
iconic, hump-shouldered creatures to six organizations across
five states, including New York's Bronx and Queens zoos.
"It would be a great celebration at Fort Peck to make this
happen," said Becky Dockter, chief legal counsel for Montana's
wildlife agency.
The bison, now in confinement at a Montana ranch owned by
media mogul Ted Turner, were part of a government experiment
that quarantined the animals to produce a band free of the
cattle disease brucellosis, which is carried by roughly half of
Yellowstone's buffalo.
The success of the experiment, documented in a scientific
study issued earlier this year, gave Montana assurance that
relocating the bison would not pose a risk of transmitting
brucellosis to commercial livestock. The ailment can cause cows
to miscarry.
Commissioners adopted the revised plan after calls by
buffalo advocates not to send the animals out of state when
Indian lands in Montana were suitable and where tribal
biologists have already proven they can manage bison, said
Andrea Jones, spokeswoman for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
In 2012, the Fort Peck tribes saw the historic return of 63
Yellowstone buffalo to their reservation under a plan crafted by
state, federal and tribal bison managers.
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Lawrence Wetsit said
the tribes would be open to working with the state on possibly
distributing offspring of the brucellosis-free bison to zoos and
other proposed recipients like the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
"I'm sure the tribes would be willing to work closely with
the state for a percentage of the offspring to go and replenish
other herds," he said.
The New York zoos could not immediately be reached for
comment on the plan, which must be approved by the head of the
state's wildlife agency. It is also subject to review for
adverse environmental impacts.
The agreement with the Turner ranch requires the bison be
relocated by the end of the year.
