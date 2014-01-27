NEW YORK Jan 27 U.S. prosecutors on Monday
announced charges against two men operating Bitcoin exchange
businesses for attempting to sell $1 million in the digital
currency to users of the underground black market website Silk
Road, which was shut down by authorities in September.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan said in a statement
that authorities arrested Charlie Shrem, chief executive officer
of the exchange BitInstant.com, on Sunday and Robert Faiella,
who ran an underground Bitcoin exchange called BTCKing, on
Monday. The two were charged with conspiring to commit money
laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting
business.
Shrem is also vice president of the main Bitcoin-focused
trade group, the Bitcoin Foundation, according to the
foundation's website and Shrem's LinkedIn profile.