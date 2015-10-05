(Adds details about past auction winners, bitcoin price)
NEW YORK Oct 5 The U.S. government on Monday
announced it would hold a final auction of bitcoins seized
during the prosecution of the creator of Silk Road, an online
black market where illegal drugs and other goods could be
purchased with the digital currency.
The U.S. Marshals Service said it would hold an online
auction on Nov. 5 for about 44,341 bitcoins.
The auction will be the last of the bitcoins the government
took into custody while prosecuting Ross Ulbricht, who
authorities say ran Silk Road before being sentenced in May to
life in prison.
The Marshals Service so far has conducted three auctions
related to the case - two in June and December 2014 for nearly
80,000 bitcoins seized during the 2013 raid of Silk Road, and
one this past March for 50,000 bitcoins.
Past winners of the bitcoin auctions included Barry
Silbert's SecondMarket, billionaire venture capitalist Tim
Draper and bitcoin exchange ItBit.
In trading at midday (1600 GMT), one bitcoin was equivalent
to $238.25 on the BitStamp platform. At its peak in
late 2013, bitcoin traded at more than $1,200.
