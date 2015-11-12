(Adds background on itBit having won 5 blocks or 10,000
bitcoins)
NEW YORK Nov 12 The U.S. Marshals Service said
on Thursday four winning bidders emerged from last week's
auction of bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the creator
of the online black marketplace Silk Road.
The Marshals Service did not identify the winners in what
marked the final auction stemming from the case of Ross
Ulbricht, who authorities say ran Silk Road, where the digital
currency could be used to buy illegal drugs and other goods.
The breakdown by amount of bitcoins won per bidder was
4,000, 6,000, 10,000 and about 24,341, said Lynzey Donahue, a
Marshals Service spokeswoman. Those bitcoins were worth $14.3
million, according to the Bitstamp exchange.
On Monday, New York-based bitcoin exchange itBit said it won
five blocks of the digital currency equivalent to about 10,000
bitcoins at last week's auction, conducted by the U.S. Marshals
Service.
The bid by itBit was organized on behalf of a syndicate of
the exchange's and over-the-counter trading clients, said Bobby
Cho, director of trading at itBit, in an email to Reuters.
