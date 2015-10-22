NEW YORK Oct 22 Some of the biggest names in
the bitcoin community have formed an organization to help
counter criminal activity involving digital currencies and their
underlying technology.
Called Blockchain Alliance, the group will serve as a
resource for law enforcement, providing technical assistance for
digital currency investigations. The Alliance was founded by the
Chamber of Digital Commerce and Coin Center, which announced the
group's formation on Thursday.
It will also serve as a forum for law enforcement and the
bitcoin community on how to make the blockchain, the technology
enabling digital currencies such as bitcoin, more secure and
deter its use for unlawful purposes.
Alliance participants include bitcoin and blockchain firms
Coinbase, BitPay, BitFinex, BitFury, BitGo, Bitnet, BitStamp,
Blockchain, Bloq, Circle, CoinX, ItBit, Kraken, Noble Markets
and Xapo, as well as MIT Media Lab's Digital Currency Initiative
and software developer Gavin Andresen.
"It's no secret that bitcoin has perception issues, which is
a roadblock to mainstream adoption," said Perianne Boring,
president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "Having an open
dialogue with law enforcement and policymakers will help reduce
anxiety about this transformative technology."
Jason Weinstein, a partner at Steptoe & Johnson LLP and
former deputy assistant attorney general in charge of cybercrime
investigations at the Department of Justice, will serve as
director of the Blockchain Alliance.
Bitcoin is a virtual currency bought and sold on a
peer-to-peer network independent of central control. The
currency is used for retail purchases and investments.
Its value has been highly volatile, having peaked at over
$1,200 in late 2013 before crashing after the collapse of the
Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange.
One bitcoin is currently worth around $274.04 on
the BitStamp platform.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Freifeld;
Editing by Dan Grebler)