Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

WASHINGTON Bitcoin mining operation Butterfly Labs and two of its top employees have agreed to settle charges that they deceived customers, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

Butterfly Labs, its vice president of product development Sonny Vleisides and general manager Darla Drake settled charges that they deceived thousands of customers about the quality of their machines, designed to mine Bitcoin virtual currency, and that they unfairly kept consumers' payments despite failing to deliver the machines as promised.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella)