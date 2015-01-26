NEW YORK Jan 26 Bitcoin payments processor
Coinbase on Monday opened a regulated exchange in the United
States for trading the virtual currency, the company said.
Launched just days after Coinbase raised $75 million from
blue-chip financial institutions such as the New York Stock
Exchange, the Coinbase Exchange was meant to help stabilize the
bitcoin network, which has no central regulator or overseer, the
company said.
Coinbase users in 24 states and U.S. territories can
immediately trade on the exchange, which will charge no fees
through March 30, according to a blog post by the San
Francisco-based company.
Details of the new exchange's volumes were not immediately
available. The value of highly volatile bitcoin was
up 5.2 percent on Monday afternoon at $265.49, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting By Michael Connor; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)