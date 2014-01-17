By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan
are sitting on a multimillion-dollar bitcoin gold mine. And it
could get much bigger.
Federal authorities hauled in 29,655 units of the digital
currency - worth $27 million at current exchange rates - through
an official forfeiture by Bitcoin this week.
The bitcoins had belonged to Silk Road, an anonymous online
black market that authorities say was a conduit for purchases of
drugs and computer hacking services - even a place where
assassins may have advertised. It was shuttered after an FBI
raid in September, when agents took control of its server and
arrested the man they say was its founder in San Francisco.
No one stepped forward to claim these bitcoins, which were
found in electronic "wallets" used to store the digital
currency. An additional 144,336 bitcoins, worth more than $128
million today, were also discovered, but the government's claim
on them is being disputed by Ross William Ulbricht, 29, who U.S.
authorities say was the founder and main operator of Silk Road.
They had been stashed on his laptop.
It all puts authorities in an unusual position, given their
concerns about the way in which bitcoins and other digital
currencies are used by criminals to circumvent regulations
intended to prevent money laundering. By trading in bitcoins,
the government could give the currency some legitimacy.
Bitcoin is essentially software code that defines units of
value, which users can move back and forth among themselves.
Unlike other virtual money transmitters, its value isn't pegged
to a hard currency like the dollar or the euro; it is determined
by the demand for bitcoins.
The U.S. Marshals Service, which is in charge of
liquidating such seized assets, will have to decide whether to
sell the units on a Bitcoin exchange or find a private buyer,
perhaps through an auction.
A spokeswoman for Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for New
York's Southern District, said Friday that the government is
still trying to decide what to do with the forfeited bitcoins.
The timing of any sale could make a big difference in the
amount the government could realize.
Bitcoin's value has fluctuated wildly over the past six
months. When Silk Road was seized, the bitcoins found on the
server were worth $3.6 million, far below their current $27
million value. Friday's exchange rate was about $900 per
bitcoin, according to the Tokyo-based Bitcoin exchange MtGox.
It is unclear whether a large sale of bitcoins by the
government could drive down the price. Friday's volume on MtGox,
which is the largest Bitcoin exchange, was 8,656 units.
"If it's worth $27 million now, is that a high part of the
market? A low part of the market? That's one of the decisions
they're going to have to make," said Louis Rulli, a professor at
the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
"It would seem to me that they would probably convert those
bitcoins into cash relatively quickly."
Barry Silbert, the founder of one of the first investment
funds that lets retail investors gain exposure to Bitcoin,
declined to offer an opinion on what the government should do
with its stash or how a sale would affect the market.
Marco Santori, a lobbyist for the Bitcoin Foundation, which
is Bitcoin's official trade group, said the group did not have
an official position on the matter.
'THIS WON'T BE DIFFICULT'
Most goods seized by U.S. authorities end up in the hands of
the U.S. Marshals, where they are auctioned or, at times,
repurposed for government use. But the Marshals aren't just
practiced at unloading forfeited SUVs or houses; they also deal
with complex financial instruments, foreign companies and other
kinds of obscure assets forfeited by criminals.
"While Bitcoin is a somewhat new form of asset, it's not
unusual for them to have to find out how to liquidate a new
asset," said Jeffrey Alberts, a partner at Pryor Cashman and a
former federal prosecutor in Manhattan. "This won't be
difficult for them, whether they do it through an exchange or
find a buyer who wants to buy it directly from them."
Ulbricht was arrested Oct. 1 in a San Francisco public
library and charged by prosecutors in New York with one count
each of money laundering, computer hacking and drug trafficking.
He is being held at a federal detention center in New York
without bail. He has not entered a formal plea
but has maintained his innocence through statements by his
lawyer.
Prosecutors last week asked a judge to grant them a default
judgment in the civil forfeiture case they filed after the raid
on Silk Road and Ulbricht's arrest claiming Silk Road's assets.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken signed an order to that
effect on Wednesday, giving the government control of the 29,655
Bitcoins from Silk Road's server but not of the bitcoins - the
larger sum - discovered on Ulbricht's computer. Those are still
in dispute.
The proceeds from any sale would be turned over to an asset
forfeiture fund from which the U.S. Justice Department can draw
for law enforcement activities. If any money were to come back
to prosecutors' budgets, it would be distributed evenly among
U.S. attorneys' offices, a policy meant to prevent individual
offices from unduly seizing assets to pad their budgets.