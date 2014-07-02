NEW YORK Venture capitalist Tim Draper won the U.S. Marshals bitcoin auction earlier this week that captured about $18 million for 30,000 bitcoin, according to an e-mailed statement sent to Reuters.

"With the help of Vaurum and this newly purchased bitcoin, we expect to be able to create new services that can provide liquidity and confidence to markets that have been hamstrung by weak currencies," Draper said in the statement.

The statement was issued by Vaurum, a Palo Alto-based company that facilitates over-the-counter bitcoin trading for financial institutions and high-net-worth traders, of which Draper is a major backer.

"Of course, no one is totally secure in holding their own country’s currency. We want to enable people to hold and trade bitcoin to secure themselves against weakening currencies."

Vaurum chief executive officer Avish Bhama said Draper will partner with Vaurum to provide bitcoin liquidity in emerging markets.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal's Service announced that there was only one winner of the auction. It auctioned off bitcoin seized from the Silk Road drug ring. There were more than 40 bidders in the auction, with a number of well-known players in bitcoin saying they were unsuccessful.

