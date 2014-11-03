NEW YORK Nov 2 New York's Department of
Financial Services is considering creating a special type of
bitcoin license called a "Transitional BitLicense," which would
let certain small businesses and start-ups operate within a more
flexible framework, according to the department's
Superintendent, Benjamin Lawsky.
Lawsky is due to make the announcement on Sunday night at
the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas.
The initial comment period for the proposed BitLicense
framework ended on Oct. 21, 2014.
The DFS is also designating a small group of specialized
examiners to deal with start-ups and their license applications.
(Reporting by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Eric Walsh)