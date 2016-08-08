(Corrects value of bitcoin from $16 million to $1.6 million in
headline, second paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 8 The U.S. government said on
Monday it plans to auction over 2,700 bitcoin that were
forfeited during several cases, including the prosecution of the
creator of the online black market known as Silk Road.
The U.S. Marshals Service said that the online auction would
be held on Aug. 22, and that potential bidders must register by
Aug. 18. The bitcoin are worth about $1.6 million, according to
the Bitstamp exchange.
The auction is the latest by the Marshals Service of the
digital currency. It completed four prior auctions from June
2014 to November 2015 of bitcoin seized during the prosecution
of Ross Ulbricht, who authorities say ran Silk Road.
His case is one of nine criminal, civil or administrative
matters from which the Marshals Service said the 2,719 bitcoins
had been forfeited and are subject to the latest auction.
Ulbricht, 32, was sentenced in May 2015 to life in prison
after being convicted for orchestrating a scheme that enabled
more than $200 million of anonymous online drug sales through
Silk Road using bitcoin. He is appealing.
The Marshals Service said bitcoins in the auction also came
from the case of Carl Force, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration agent who was sentenced in October to 78 months
in prison for stealing bitcoins during the Silk Road
investigation.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Frances Kerry)