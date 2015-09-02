NEW YORK, Sept 2 Bitcoin exchange itBit has
hired Daniel Alter as the company's new general counsel and
chief compliance officer, the firm announced on Wednesday.
Alter, who spent three years as general counsel to the New
York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), said there
was no impropriety in his employment at itBit.
"The New York State Public Officers law requires that I have
a two-year recusal before I can appear before the New York
Department of Financial Services on behalf of the company," said
Alter, who left the DFS in mid-February and joined itBit last
week.
"And it will certainly apply to itBit. I will not step near
or have any communications with the New York Department of
Financial Services. Those will be handled by outside counsel or
qualified compliance people within the company," added Alter,
who is also an adjunct professor of law at New York University
School of Law.
In June, Benjamin Lawsky, former superintendent of the New
York DFS also left the agency to form his own consulting firm
that will advise companies on regulation and other matters.
Lawsky was widely criticized by the bitcoin community that he
may have generated consulting work for himself by issuing
controversial regulations for virtual currency firms before he
left his post.
itBit also announced the appointment of Kim Petry as the
company's chief financial officer. Petry joins itBit from her
post as CFO of global operations and technology at Broadridge
Financial.
Prior to Broadridge, Petry served as the CFO and vice
president of global commercial/corporate card payment at
American Express Co.
itBit's new appointments are the latest in a series of
high-profile additions to the company's leadership team. Sheila
Bair, former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Company,
Senator Bill Bradley, and Robert Herz, former chairman of the
Financial Accounting Standards Board, joined itBit's Board of
Directors in May this year.
The New York-based exchange was recently granted a trust
charter by the DFS.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)