NEW YORK Jan 20 A Florida plumber who operated
an underground bitcoin exchange selling the digital currency to
users of the black market website Silk Road was sentenced to
four years in prison on Tuesday.
Robert Faiella, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan after pleading guilty to operating an
unlicensed money transmitting business.
His sentence came a year after prosecutors unveiled charges
against Faiella and his co-defendant, prominent bitcoin
evangelist Charlie Shrem.
His sentencing came as trial continued for Ross Ulbricht,
the alleged operator of Silk Road, a website where drugs and
other illicit goods could be bought secretly with
bitcoin.
Rakoff in December sentenced Shrem, the former vice chairman
at the trade group Bitcoin Foundation, to two years in prison
for aiding and abetting an unlicensed money transmitting
business.
But Rakoff said Faiella, who must with Shrem also forfeit
$950,000, deserved a harsher sentence, citing in part a prior
conviction for a tax offense.
"He knew from his own criminal history the nature of the
risk he was taking, and he knowingly assumed that risk," Rakoff
said.
Prosecutors say from December 2011 to October 2013, Faiella
sold bitcoin for cash to users of Silk Road, a website that by
the time authorities closed it had $200 million in drug sales.
Operating under the name BTCKing, Faiella would fill user
orders for bitcoins through Shrem's exchange, BitInstant,
ultimately trading in over $1 million in cash, prosecutors said.
Lawyers for Faiella, a licensed plumber, said his crimes
were motivated by a desperate financial situation amid job and
medical problems.
"At the time of the offense, I saw no other way," Faiella
said in court Tuesday. "That still doesn't change that I broke
the law."
Ulbricht, 30, faces seven counts including narcotics
trafficking conspiracy. Joshua Dratel, his lawyer, has
acknowledged he created the website but says his client became
the "fall guy" for its true operators.
He has also pointed to other people authorities investigated
as being behind Silk Road, including Mark Karpeles, the former
chief of the defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.
Karpeles denies involvement with Silk Road. A federal judge
on Tuesday struck some but not all of a U.S. Department of
Homeland Security agent's testimony from Thursday about the
Karpeles investigation.
The agent, Jared Der-Yeghiayan, testified again Tuesday and
will resume Wednesday.
