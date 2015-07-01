By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 A former federal agent
pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing bitcoins during the
government's investigation of Silk Road, and to secretly
soliciting payment from the operator of the online black market
for information on its probe.
Carl Force, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
agent, admitted to charges of extortion, money laundering and
obstruction of justice. In a San Francisco federal court, Force
appeared in an orange jump suit and leg shackles and
acknowledged a litany of criminal acts.
Among them, Force said he agreed to a contract with
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc last year to help make a
movie about the Silk Road investigation, without the permission
of his supervisors. That deal called for him to be paid up to
$240,000.
Representatives for Twenty-First Century Fox could not
immediately be reached for comment. U.S. District Judge Richard
Seeborg accepted Force's plea and scheduled sentencing in
October.
Silk Road operated for more than two years until it was shut
down in October 2013, generating more than $214 million in sales
of drugs and other illicit goods using bitcoins, prosecutors
said.
Ross Ulbricht, Silk Road's creator who authorities say used
the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts," was sentenced to life in
prison in May after a federal jury in Manhattan found him guilty
of several charges, including distributing drugs through the
Internet.
Prosecutors also reached a plea agreement with Shaun
Bridges, a former Secret Service agent who was charged along
with Force in March with stealing bitcoins, the web-based
digital currency, during the investigation.
An attorney for Ulbricht has said those charges "removes any
question about the corruption that pervaded the investigation of
Silk Road."
Force and Bridges belonged to a Baltimore-based federal task
force that investigated Silk Road. Force played a prominent
role, communicating with Ulbricht while posing as a drug dealer
named "Nob," prosecutors said.
According to a government document, Force, operating as
"Nob," in August 2013 convinced Ulbricht to pay him $50,000 in
bitcoins by pretending he had information on the investigation.
While Force reported the discussion to the DEA, he falsely
claimed no payment had been made but instead diverted the
bitcoins to a personal account, prosecutors said.
Force, also without authorities' knowledge, used another
online moniker, "French Maid," and offered Ulbricht information
on the investigation for about $98,000 in bitcoins in September
2013, prosecutors said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)