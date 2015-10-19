By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 A former U.S. federal
agent was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Monday for
stealing bitcoins during the government's investigation of Silk
Road and for secretly soliciting payment from the operator of
the online black market for information on its probe.
Carl Force, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
agent, admitted to charges of extortion, money laundering and
obstruction of justice. In a San Francisco federal court on
Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said the scope of
his betrayal was "breathtaking."
U.S. prosecutors had requested an 87-month prison sentence,
while Force's attorneys asked for a four year sentence.
Force's attorneys said he deserved less time partly because
of mental health issues. In court on Monday, Force apologized to
the American people, and to his family.
"I'm sorry, I lost it and I don't understand a lot of it,"
Force said.
Silk Road operated for more than two years until it was shut
down in October 2013, generating more than $214 million in sales
of drugs and other illicit goods using bitcoins, prosecutors
said.
Ross Ulbricht, Silk Road's creator who authorities say used
the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts," was sentenced to life in
prison in May after a federal jury in Manhattan found him guilty
of several charges, including distributing drugs through the
Internet.
Prosecutors also reached a plea agreement with Shaun
Bridges, a former Secret Service agent who was charged along
with Force in March with stealing bitcoins, the web-based
digital currency, during the investigation.
Force and Bridges belonged to a Baltimore-based federal task
force that investigated Silk Road. Force played a prominent
role, communicating with Ulbricht while posing as a drug dealer
named "Nob," prosecutors said.
According to a government document, Force, operating as
"Nob," in August 2013 convinced Ulbricht to pay him $50,000 in
bitcoins by pretending he had information on the investigation.
While Force reported the discussion to the DEA, he falsely
claimed no payment had been made but instead diverted the
bitcoins to a personal account, prosecutors said.
Force, also without authorities' knowledge, used another
online moniker, "French Maid," and offered Ulbricht information
on the investigation for about $98,000 in bitcoins in September
2013, prosecutors said.
