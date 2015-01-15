(Corrects spelling throughout of Jared Der-Yeghiayan's last
name)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 14 A federal agent told jurors on
Wednesday he covertly became an employee of the website Silk
Road, chatting with its operator about "damn regulators" minutes
before authorities arrested the man they believe ran the online
black market.
Jared Der-Yeghiayan, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security
special agent, testified in Manhattan federal court that in July
2013 he took over a Silk Road moderator's account and
participated in the arrest of its suspected operator, Ross
Ulbricht.
The testimony came on the second day of Ulbricht's criminal
trial. He faces seven counts including operating a continuing
criminal enterprise and conspiracy to commit narcotics
trafficking.
Silk Road was an online black market bazaar where users
could anonymously buy drugs and other illicit goods using
bitcoins. Prosecutors say it operated from 2011 to October 2013,
generating $200 million in drug sales.
Ulbricht, 30, admits that he created Silk Road, but his
lawyer said Tuesday he was the "fall guy" for its true operators
at the time of his arrest in October 2013.
During the trial Wednesday, Der-Yeghiayan said he became a
Silk Road moderator after a support staff member called "cirrus"
gave him access to that account. He reported to the website's
operator "Dread Pirate Roberts," and earned $1,000 a week in
bitcoin, he said.
After an IRS agent flagged Ulbricht as the Dread Pirate
Roberts' possible alter ego, Der-Yeghiayan said he became part
of an operation to try to confirm that and arrest Ulbricht.
"The plan was to try to get in a position where we'd have
the defendant in a public setting or cafe where he was required
to use the Internet and initiate a chat with him," he told
jurors.
Der-Yeghiayan said he monitored if Dread Pirate Roberts was
logged on as agents staked out an Internet cafe in San Francisco
that Ulbricht was seen entering before.
Der-Yeghiayan said Ulbricht eventually came, but after
entering the crowded cafe, went into a library.
After Der-Yeghiayan initiated a chat, Dread Pirate Roberts
asked cirrus, "you did bitcoin exchange before you started
working for me, right?"
Cirrus responded he had stopped because of "reporting
requirements."
Dread Pirate Roberts replied, "damn regulators, eh"
The message was sent moments before the FBI arrested
Ulbricht and grabbed his laptop. Prosecutors say the laptop
showed Ulbricht was logged into Silk Road as Dread Pirate
Roberts.
The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-06919.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)