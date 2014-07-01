July 1 There was one winner in the U.S. Marshals Service auction of nearly 30,000 bitcoin, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, without naming the successful bidder.

The U.S. Marshals Service auctioned off bitcoin seized from the Silk Road drug ring. There were more than 40 bidders in the auction, with a number of well-known players in bitcoin saying they were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by James Dalgleish)