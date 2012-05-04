* Black released from jail, immediately flies to Canada
* Arrives at home, clearly happy with freedom
* Canadian opposition opposes letting convict in
* Black maintains his innocence
By Mark Blinch
TORONTO, May 4 Former press baron Conrad Black
was released from a Florida prison on Friday and flown to his
home in Canada, which has granted him a temporary resident
permit despite his criminal record.
Black arrived by car at his mansion in Toronto, kissed his
wife Barbara Amiel, and walked around the leafy grounds with the
couple's two large dogs, with spring flowers blooming in the
background.
Black, convicted by a U.S. court of fraud and obstruction of
justice, was clearly enjoying his freedom, and the couple
acknowledged the photographers and television cameras recording
their movements from beyond the fence of their imposing home.
Black, 67, gave up his Canadian citizenship, and with it his
automatic right to live in Canada, to become a member of the
British House of Lords.
But Canada's Department of Citizenship and Immigration
granted him a one-year permit to live in Canada even though his
conviction in the United States gave him a criminal record.
In 2007 a federal jury found Black guilty of scheming with
partner David Radler and other executives to siphon off millions
of dollars in proceeds from the sale of newspapers as they
unwound Hollinger International, once the world's third-largest
publisher of English-language newspapers.
At its heyday, the group operated the Chicago Sun-Times, the
Jerusalem Post, London's Daily Telegraph and dozens of other
newspapers.
Black was released from prison in July 2010, while his case
was under appeal. Two of his three fraud convictions were voided
and his original 78-month sentence was shortened. After the
appeal, he returned to prison in September 2011.
The U.S. authorities confirmed Black's departure in a terse
statement: "Earlier today U.S. Immigration and Customs
Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations effected
the return of Mr. Conrad Black to Canada in accordance with the
final order of removal."
He had served his sentence at the low-security Federal
Correctional Institution in Miami.
Canada's the leftist opposition New Democratic Party
lambasted the government in Parliament on Tuesday for agreeing
to let "the British criminal Conrad Black" come back to Canada.
Conservative Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason
Kenney said the decision was taken by independent public
servants with no direction from him or his office, and was
similar to thousands other temporary resident permits granted
each year to overcome criminal inadmissibility.
Throughout his convictions and his imprisonment, Black
maintained his innocence, declaring that he was hounded by U.S.
prosecutors and enemies in the media and in public life.
In a book published last August, "A Matter of Principle," he
wrote that much of the Western press was "agog with jubilant
stories about the collapse of my standing and influence".
"For years I was widely reviled, defamed, and routinely
referred to as 'disgraced' or 'shamed' and 'convicted
fraudster'," he wrote. "In light of my lately improving fortunes
most of my less rabid critics are now hedging their bets.
Whatever happens, this will not be the end of my modest story."
