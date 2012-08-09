(Corrects descriptions related to Denmark, Sweden in 7th
* Military contractor violated Sudan arms
sanctions-prosecutors
* Company will not face prosecution if it follows agreement
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 The military contractor
formerly known as Blackwater Worldwide agreed to pay a fine of
$5 million to $7.5 million for trying to operate in Sudan in
violation of trade sanctions and for other arms-trade breaches,
according to documents unsealed on Tuesday.
The deal includes an acknowledgement of the conduct by the
company, now under new ownership and known as Academi LLC.
Known for helping to protect U.S. government employees
abroad, the company drew harsh international scrutiny for
shootings and other conduct in Iraq. It said in a statement on
Tuesday that it wants to resolve past issues and move on.
The U.S. Justice Department accused the company of 17
criminal counts in connection with selling arms and owning
illegal weapons, according to the documents that were unsealed
in U.S. District Court in New Bern, North Carolina.
But the Justice Department agreed to defer the prosecution
so long as the company pays the fine to the U.S. government,
meets audit requirements and complies with export controls.
Academi's violations were wide-ranging, prosecutors said.
The company sold satellite phones in Sudan in 2005 and proposed
to provide security services there in 2006 without approval from
the U.S. State and Treasury departments, court filings said.
The company employed through a contractor people from
D enmark and Sweden on a project t o c onstruct armored personnel
carriers, provided military training to Canada and exported
ammunition to Iraq and Afghanistan, all without the required
U.S. government permission, the filings said.
It also illegally kept automatic weapons, like the AK-47
machine gun, in its armory in Moyock, N.C., and its employees
lied to federal agents about guns they said they owned but were
really gifts to the king of Jordan, the filings said.
"This company clearly violated U.S. laws by exporting
sensitive technical data and unauthorized defense services to a
host of countries around the world," Brock Nicholson, special
agent in charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
investigations in North Carolina and two other states, said in a
written statement.
Academi spokesman John Procter released a statement for the
company saying the problems occurred under the previous owners.
The agreement with the government "is yet another step in
our commitment to fairly resolve past issues and become the
industry leader in governance, compliance, and regulatory
matters," the statement said.
Academi acknowledged "responsibility for the conduct" in its
deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department.
Two years ago Blackwater, which also used the name Xe
Services LLC, reached a $42 million settlement with the State
Department for similar allegations.
NEW OWNER FOR COMPANY
The size of fines are negotiated in private between
prosecutors and the company. Robin Zier, a spokeswoman for the
U.S. attorney in eastern North Carolina, said she would not
comment on how the amount of $7.5 million was arrived at.
The fine could be reduced to $5 million to help defray
Academi's compliance costs, according to the agreement.
Privately held Academi, now based in Arlington, Virginia,
once had its headquarters in North Carolina and still has a
large training facility there.
Erik Prince, who founded Blackwater in 1997 and had close
ties to the administration of President George W. Bush, sold his
interest in the company in December 2010, according to a
declaration he signed that was also unsealed on Tuesday.
The company was a source of strained relations between the
United States and Iraq. In 2007, five Blackwater security guards
were accused of killing 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians in a shooting
in Baghdad.
The shooting occurred as the guards escorted a heavily armed
four-truck convoy of U.S. diplomats. The guards, who were U.S.
military veterans, were responding to a car bombing when
shooting erupted in a crowded intersection.
Charges against the five guards are pending in federal court
in Washington, D.C.
Four other Blackwater security guards were ambushed and
killed in 2004 in Falluja, and two of their bodies were hung
from a bridge.
