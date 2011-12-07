* Former governor must serve 12 years
* Apology comes "too late," judge says
* Obama's former senate seat featured in case
By Janan Hanna
CHICAGO, Dec 7 Former Illinois Governor
Rod Blagojevich on Wednesday was sentenced to 14 years in
federal prison for political corruption including attempting to
sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then President-elect Barack
Obama.
Blagojevich, who turns 55 on Saturday, must serve at least
85 percent of the sentence or about 12 years before being
released under the sentencing guidelines.
He was convicted of seeking jobs and campaign contributions
in exchange for state government action. Blagojevich, a Democrat
who was ousted from office in 2009, had asked U.S. District
Judge James B. Zagel for mercy, saying he was "unbelievably
sorry."
Zagel said before sentencing that he accepted Blagojevich's
apology, but "it comes too late." Zagel disputed the defense
theory that Blagojevich was misled by his staff.
"The governor was not marched along the criminal path by his
staff," Zagel said. "He marched them and ruined a few of their
careers."
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence suggesting
Blagojevich sought $1.5 million in campaign contributions from
supporters of Representative Jesse Jackson, Jr., in exchange for
appointing him to the Senate seat. They also said Blagojevich
sought a cabinet post or a high-paying Washington job in
exchange for appointing Obama's choice to the Senate seat,
Valerie Jarrett, now a White House aide.
He was also convicted of attempting to shake down the head
of a children's hospital for campaign cash in exchange for
authorizing an increase in doctor reimbursement fees, and
shaking down the head of Illinois racetracks in exchange for
approving legislation favorable to the industry.
Federal authorities, who had been taping Blagojevich's
profanity-laced conversations with aides, arrested him in
December 2008, before he could complete the crime, prosecutors
have argued.
Blagojevich was tried twice -- first in August 2010, when he
was convicted of one charge of lying to investigators and jurors
deadlocked on 23 other counts. After a second trial this year,
he was convicted of 17 of 20 counts.
Blagojevich must report to prison on Feb. 16.
His predecessor in the governor's office, Republican George
Ryan, is currently in prison on corruption charges.