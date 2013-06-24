June 23 Bobby "Blue" Bland, a pioneer of the
modern soul-blues sound, died on Sunday, according to Memphis
media reports. He was 83.
Local television stations cited the Memphis Music
Foundation, which could not be reached for comment.
Bland was a member of the Blues Foundation's Hall of Fame
and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His hits included "Turn on
Your Love Light," "Further on Up the Road" and "I Pity the
Fool."
Bland, known as "The Lion of The Blues," was born in 1930 in
Rosemark, Tennessee. He moved to Memphis in 1947 where he began
mixing sounds from gospel, blues and R&B music, joining the
Beale Streeters, a group that included Johnny Ace, B.B. King and
Junior Parker, according to Bland's biography on the Rock and
Roll Hall of Fame website.
"His hallmark was his supple, confidential soul-blues
delivery," the website said.
Bland received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Stacey Joyce)