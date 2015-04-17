LOS ANGELES, April 17 A construction crew
accidentally ruptured a natural gas transmission line on Friday
in Fresno, California, igniting an explosion and fire that
injured up to 15 people, at least one of them critically, a fire
department spokesman said.
The 12-inch (30-cm) pipeline, belonging to Pacific Gas &
Electric Corp, was struck by a backhoe near state
Highway 99, unleashing a fireball that injured members of the
construction team and a prison inmate crew in the vicinity,
spokesman Pete Martinez said. He said the accident prompted
closure of the highway in both directions, along with a nearby
railroad line.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Eric
Beech)