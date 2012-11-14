By Susan Guyett
| INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS Nov 13 Investigators believe
natural gas was involved in a massive explosion that killed two
people and damaged scores of houses in an Indianapolis
neighborhood, officials said on Tuesday.
Authorities have ruled out a meth lab explosion as a cause
of the blast, but investigators from the National Transportation
Safety Board did not find any problems with the underground gas
pipes in the blast zone.
"Our investigators believe natural gas is involved," Gary
Coons, chief of homeland security for Indianapolis, said in a
statement. "They are currently in the process of recovering the
appliances from destroyed homes to help determine the cause."
Citizens Energy Group said tests conducted in cooperation
with the NTSB and state utility regulators found no evidence of
natural gas leaks from its underground facilities in the
subdivision where the explosion and fire occurred.
Two homes were leveled in the blast and 31 sustained
extensive damage, Adam Collins of the Indianapolis Department of
Code Enforcement said.
(Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Johnston)