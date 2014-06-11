June 10 Explosions and a fire engulfed a Montana
wood-products plant owned by Plum Creek Timber Co on
Tuesday but all workers were accounted for and no injuries were
reported, an emergency official said.
Dozens of fire crews were battling flames at the facility in
the northwest Montana community of Columbia Falls several hours
after the blaze broke out between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. (2100 GMT
and 2200 GMT), said Cindy Mullaney, deputy director of the
Flathead County Office of Emergency Services.
Sixty workers were safely evacuated from the plant, she
said. The facility, owned by the Seattle-based timber giant,
produces medium-density fiberboard used for shelving, cabinetry
and paneling, according to the company's website.
It was not known what caused the explosions and flames and
how extensively the complex in Columbia Falls was damaged, said
Mullaney.
"We're still dealing with the fire situation at this point,"
she said Tuesday evening.
Plum Creek officials did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The plant uses such chemical agents as resins and
formaldehyde at high heat to form its engineered wood products,
according to an air-pollution permit issued by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
The company is one of the largest private landowners in the
nation, managing roughly 6.8 million acres (2.75 million
hectares) of forested lands in 19 states, its website says.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckermanin Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Eric
M. Johnson and Robert Birsel)